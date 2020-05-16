Obituary: James Samuel Stuart

It is with deepest sorrow that the family of James Samuel Stuart announces to Historic City News his sudden passing on Sunday May 3, 2020 at age 64 from complications related to COVID-19. Jimmy was born in St. Augustine, Florida in August 1955.

He attended Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, where he made many close lifetime friends. He attended University of North Florida where he received a degree in chemistry. Jim was committed to and enjoyed his 20-year career with the Food and Drug Administration Laboratories in Bothell, Washington.

Jim will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Beverly Stuart, brother Matthew Stuart, mother Melissa Stuart, sister Nova Stuart Jamerson and aunt Phyllis Cataleta, cousins Susan Christmas, Toni Lynn Gibbons, and Scott Cataleta. As well as many nephews and nieces.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father Virgil Stuart, Jr., and his grandfather, long time St Augustine Chief of Police, Virgil Stuart Sr., as well as his grandmothers Lillian Stuart and Charlotte Kaye, and his cousin, Stuart Cataleta.

Jim gave an abundance of love, care, kindness, and generosity to all who knew and loved him, as well as strangers. Jim was a loving husband, a devoted son, and a caring brother. And oh, that smile, Jim had the voice of an angel on fire, and he loved to talk and laugh.

Historic City News editor Michael Gold considers himself lucky to have known and been inspired by the man who he will always remember as “the smartest guy in the room”, even at Fullerwood Elementary School. A tall man, handsome, graceful, and so bright he could expound for hours on so many subjects. His rapt audience of friends and family were proud and excited to laugh with, debate with, and know Jimmy Stuart.

He will be deeply missed and thought of every day by his wife, brother, mother, friends, and relatives.

In replacement of flowers, donations to your local homeless shelters would be the Jim Stuart thing to do. Memorial plans will be announced later.