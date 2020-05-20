Tax certificates to be sold against delinquent property next week

Historic City News has been provided with an update from Dennis W. Hollingsworth, St. Johns County Tax Collector, as his office recovers from a shutdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Main Office located at the St Johns County Courthouse, the Julington Creek branch, and Ponte Vedra Beach branch are all open to serve residents of St Johns County, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., until further notice.

Glass has been installed at each customer service station, and partitions have been installed on the customer side for social distancing. Masks are encouraged and available to customers upon request.

“In-office access is limited to the individual making the transaction,” Hollingsworth reported. “We are adhering to a 6-foot distance in our waiting rooms. A limited number of people will be allowed in the lobby.”

For the time being, DHSMV road tests are being offered by appointment at the main office.

According to Jennifer L Ravan, St Johns County Assistant Tax Collector, 98% of the 2019 certified tax roll has been collected. There are 4,534 delinquent parcels outstanding. A tax certificate sale will be held online next week on May 28th commencing at 9:00 a.m.

Readers are encouraged to visit the website or email taxcollector@sjctax.us for additional information.