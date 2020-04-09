Pursuant to the Charter of the City of St. Augustine and Resolution 2019-21, Historic City News subscribers are notified of an Emergency Meeting of the St. Augustine City Commission will be held on MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

The City offers off-site options for public comment via email, telephone, online viewing utilizing Communications Media Technology under the authority granted by the Governor of the State of Florida pursuant to Executive Order 20-69.

The purpose of this Emergency meeting is to discuss and take all actions necessary in the interest of public health, safety, and welfare in addressing the current declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alcazar Room at City Hall will be open for attendance with limited capacity consistent with the public health, and life safety requirements as promulgated by the CDC. These include mandated capacity and distancing requirements. Physical attendance will be prioritized as follows until maximum capacity is reached:

Commission Members

City Attorney

City Manager

City Clerk

Required staff for public records and multi-media operation

Public participants

HOW TO VIEW THE MEETING:

The meeting will be broadcast live at the City’s website http://CityStAugTV.com and Government TV Comcast Channel 3. Elected officials and City staff can participate through video conferencing

HOW TO PROVIDE PUBLIC COMMENT:

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment prior to the meeting may submit comments via email at cityclerk@citystaug.com. All comments must be received by 9:00 a.m., April 13, 2020. All public comment will be limited to three (3) minutes. The City Clerk will receive and preserve all written comment consistent with Florida Public Records law but will only read into the record the equivalent of three (3) minutes or 400 words.

Members of the public physically present in chambers may make public comments at the podium provided.

Members of the public who wish to participate utilizing CMT are requested to dial in 904-293-4330 only when prompted for the specific item on the agenda or at open public comment. The callers will be placed on hold and queued for each agenda item public comment period.

All other Rules of Decorum shall apply to the extent they do not conflict or are not applicable. The meeting moderator will monitor adherence to the Rules of Decorum and may mute any persons determined to be in violation.

In accordance with Florida Statute 286.0105: “if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.”

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending notice not later than one (1) day prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone 904‐825‐1007; 1‐800‐955‐8771 (TDB) or 1‐800‐955‐8770 (V) via Florida Relay Services.