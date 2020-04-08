Historic City News learned through a CBS News report, that the price of a dozen Midwest large eggs rose from $1.03 at the beginning of March to a record-setting $3.09 by the end of the month. Even though eggs may not yet be widely out of stock, some prices have seen a huge surge in recent months.

Floridians and residents of other states have stocked up on eggs amid the novel coronavirus outbreak which has prompted some to worry of a possible egg shortage. So, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says her agency will waive certain packaging and labeling requirements to help accelerate the supply of eggs to Florida’s retailers.

“During Commissioner Fried’s emergency order, packages of shell eggs will not be required to have printed certain information such as date of pack, grade, and size, although retailers will provide in-store statements with the information typically required,” a Tuesday release from Fried’s office says. “This will allow eggs to be moved more quickly from producers to retailers.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently relaxed packaging requirements for shelled eggs, allowing Fried’s office flexibility to act. Without suppliers forced to go through those packaging requirements, the theory is that they can be sent to grocery stores and restaurants more quickly.

“This order will give industry flexibility to meet increased consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fried added Tuesday. “We are fully committed to working with agricultural producers and retailers to get more fresh products to consumers at this critical time. Now more than ever, Floridians need access to safe, healthy, farm-fresh foods — like eggs.”

The Commissioner said that some purchasers are buying up the product for decorating before Easter Sunday. Fried’s office wants to make sure Floridians don’t run low, prompting her to issue the emergency order.