Whetstone Chocolates reported to Historic City News that their local business is thanking local hospital staff, police, and other emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with Easter chocolates to help brighten their spirits.

Chocolate rabbits, chocolate dipped Peeps, foiled chocolate eggs and bunny corn has been donated to staff at Flagler Hospital, The Mayo Clinic St. Augustine, City of St. Augustine Police and Fire Department, and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

“I decided that all of our chocolate bunnies needed a home this Easter and the best place would be with our first responders and health care workers,” said Virginia Whetstone, president of Whetstone Chocolates. “We are thankful for those who give to us so I wanted to share what we at Whetstone had to offer. Remember only eat chocolate on days that end in Y”.

Currently, all the Whetstone Chocolate production, tasting tour, and all retail stores are all closed due to the 30-day Stay at Home order for non-essential businesses.