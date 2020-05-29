Parking fees and enforcement resumes in City of St Augustine on June 1

Historic City News was informed by the Communications Department of the City of St Augustine that City Hall will re-open its doors to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m., closing at 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, as the City begins its return to normal operations.
The Downtown Historic Parking Facility will resume parking enforcement and fees, Monday through Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
City-managed on-street and off-street parking rules will be enforced, Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parking meters, payment kiosks, and the ParkStAug mobile parking app will resume accepting payments as of 12:00 midnight, Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer Service, located at 50 Bridge Street, will re-open to the public operating its lobby hours from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the drive-thru window continuing to operate during its normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
All City Commission and volunteer board meetings will continue to be conducted via Communications Media Technology. For details on the protocol for these meetings, visit www.CityStAug.com.
- For questions regarding parking, please contact the Parking Division at 904.825.1090.
- For questions about City Hall hours of operation, please contact the City Manager’s office at 904.825.1006.
- For questions regarding Customer Service, please call 904.825.1037.