Parking fees and enforcement resumes in City of St Augustine on June 1

Historic City News was informed by the Communications Department of the City of St Augustine that City Hall will re-open its doors to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m., closing at 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, as the City begins its return to normal operations.

The Downtown Historic Parking Facility will resume parking enforcement and fees, Monday through Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

City-managed on-street and off-street parking rules will be enforced, Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Parking meters, payment kiosks, and the ParkStAug mobile parking app will resume accepting payments as of 12:00 midnight, Monday, June 1, 2020.

Customer Service, located at 50 Bridge Street, will re-open to the public operating its lobby hours from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the drive-thru window continuing to operate during its normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All City Commission and volunteer board meetings will continue to be conducted via Communications Media Technology. For details on the protocol for these meetings, visit www.CityStAug.com.

For questions regarding parking, please contact the Parking Division at 904.825.1090 .

. For questions about City Hall hours of operation, please contact the City Manager’s office at 904.825.1006 .

. For questions regarding Customer Service, please call 904.825.1037.