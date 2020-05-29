Notice of St Johns County Board of County Commissioners Special Meeting

Director Michael Ryan and Sarah Butler, Specialist with the St. Johns County Communications Division, reported to Historic City News that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Auditorium located in the County Administration Building at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
A regular meeting will follow at 9:00 a.m. The meeting agendas can be found at https://stjohnsclerk.com/records/board-records/agendas/
Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.
- Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265.
- The meeting can be viewed on GTV, Comcast cable channel 3, or online at www.sjcfl.us/GTV
While all meetings remain open to the public to attend in person, St. Johns County facilities are under limited public access restrictions. Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners by email at sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us