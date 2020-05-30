FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue at Park Avenue

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for FPL utility pole replacement.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road A1A South at Dondanville Road

Daytime lane closure Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for replacement of pavement markings at the intersection.

State Road A1A at 13th Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for FPL utility pole replacement.

State Road 16 from Lewis Speedway to San Marco Avenue (437630-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting work.

State Road 16 at S. Francis Road

Daytime lane closure Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement testing.

State Road 206 from County Road 305 to I-95

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting installation and paving related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1

Daytime lane closure at 625 U.S. 1 South Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pipe replacement

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 (Ponce de Leon) at Waldo Street

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for FPL utility pole maintenance.