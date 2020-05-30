St Augustine police aware of planned “Justice Caravan” protest tonight

There is a local demonstration, being called a “Justice Caravan” planned for 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Bridge of Lions in downtown St Augustine. One of the group’s organizers, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, has announced three separate protests in our area.

Cities across the country are calling for justice in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Historic City News was made aware of the planned, organized protest through a confidential source at the St Augustine Police Department who spoke with us under the condition of anonymity, for fear of reprisals.

Happening now, this group is holding a protest outside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Bay Street. They are asking that police release bodycam footage involving the shooting death of Jamee Johnson; a Florida A & M University student killed in December by a JSO officer during a traffic stop.

Organizers will also be asking for the release of inmates to stop the spread of coronavirus and transparency when it comes to the number of inmates with COVID-19.