Concerts in the Plaza schedule suspended

Kimberly Mayo, Event and Venue Coordinator for the City of St Augustine, reported to Historic City News that the 30th Anniversary season of Concerts in the Plaza will have to wait, due to COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings and six-foot social distancing requirements.

Until restrictions are loosened or lifted entirely by Executive Order from the governor’s office, the concerts will be suspended. If only a limited number of performances are impacted, they may be rescheduled for the latter part of September.

“It’s very disappointing for so many reasons,” Mayo told local reporters. “We had scheduled a handful of new acts for this summer’s 30th Anniversary season, and also had several of our local favorites returning. At this point, we will have to take it one week at a time.”

Concerts in the Plaza brings a wide variety of musical entertainment to St. Augustine’s historic downtown all summer long. COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult to proceed, even with caution. So, fans will have to wait. The series, known for showcasing all styles of music including bluegrass and blues, jazz, country, swing and folk, old-time and popular rock, boasts something for everyone.