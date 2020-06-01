Letter: No longer tolerate intimidation by domestic terrorist groups

David McCallister, Save Southern Heritage

Tampa, FL

In the aftermath of two days of violent riots in Florida and across the country, our thoughts and prayers are with our leaders and law enforcement officers who are attempting to protect property and save lives on the heels of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The lawless vandals responsible have exploited the tragic death of a fellow American and are using it as an excuse to wreak destruction around our nation.

We are heartbroken to learn that in Richmond, the Goodlet Library and UDC Archives, a repository of historic Southern records, was torched along with other historic sites and landmarks such as the Nashville City Hall. These historic sites were victims alongside television and print media outlets, stores, government buildings, and churches.

It should be obvious to Historic City News subscribers, and anyone else that is watching, that these groups just want to disrupt and destroy. We agree with the Atlanta mayor when she said “When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city. If you care about this city, then go home.”

We have been ringing the alarm bell that permissive violence by anarchists would expand, if not checked. The people that organized the riots in Tampa last night are the same people that organized to remove our historic memorials in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties.

The “Democratic Socialists” organization claimed responsibility for the protest that erupted into destruction of property in Tampa overnight. Anti-fa and the Democratic Socialists instigated the Tampa Cenotaph fight. We also know that “Answer Suncoast” was involved in the Historic Manatee County Cenotaph incidents. This is the same bunch of domestic terrorists that have intimidated elected officials around Florida since 2017.

We have cautioned law enforcement officials about the violent tactics of these terrorist groups. It is not surprising to us that this happened. What is surprising, is when public officials act surprised. We know who the offenders are, but tolerance of intimidation and ignoring the rule of law has emboldened them.

Last night the Alamo Cenotaph was targeted, but Texans showed up in force to protect it. God bless those Texans.

We ask the President to investigate the social media platforms that have been used to incite these terrorist activities; and, we call on our governor, Ron DeSantis, as well as state, federal and local law enforcement, to look at our research and use it as they work to identify those responsible around Florida.