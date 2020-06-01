Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

City of St Augustine Environmental Program Coordinator Glabra Skipp, completed her initial report of the incident on Friday May 29th. The incident, Sanitary Sewer Overflow, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020-2790, reportedly began at about 4:30 a.m. Friday May 29, 2020, and continued for about 2-hours, until about 6:30 a.m.

“The pump station power failure is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike,” Skipp reported. “An estimated 18,000 gallons of effluent spilled, all of which was recovered.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.865993526510316, Long: -81.29578879527715

“The area was cleaned and sanitized. The clean-up effort at the site has been completed,” Skipp said in her report. “No waterways were affected by the discharge,” Skipp concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow” and the reporting agency is City of St Augustine, 274 E Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 825-1055 or by e-mail at gskipp@citystaug.com