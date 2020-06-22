Police investigate egging of Ponce de Leon statue near Bridge of Lions

Historic City News articles show that graffiti has been an issue in downtown St Augustine in recent years. Under instructions from city manager John Regan, the local police department has been quiet about such incidents, offering little or no information to the media.

Despite hope that concealing those incidents would provide protection from copycats, the incidents have continued. Another incident occurred Thursday of last week when the vandals struck the statue of the conquistador, Ponce de Leon.

Associate editor Don Louis went to the scene to collect photographs. He reported that city officials had observed the base of the Ponce de Leon statue marred with what they believe were rotten eggs.











City maintenance workers cleaned the base with a pressure washer, according to a statement by the director of General Services. The statue and its base were not permanently damaged.

