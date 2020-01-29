At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday January 25th, Historic City News learned that St Augustine Police had been called to investigate a reported armed robbery.

According to a press release from media relations officer Dee Brown, officers met with four juveniles that stated they were at Project Swing near the Historic Downtown Parking Facility when they were approached by a black male who they say pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

One victim stated that the man took sixteen dollars from him before trying to grab a backpack from another one of the teenagers.

Brown said the victims told officers that they all took off running towards the parking garage when the robber attempted to take the backpack.

As they fled Project Swing, the victims witnessed the robber run in the direction of Ketterlinus Elementary School. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available, Brown told local reporters.