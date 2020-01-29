The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported to Historic City News that deputies arrested a St Augustine man seen walking on the side of SR-16 Friday as they were responding to a retail theft call from a store inside the Outlet Mall on Friday.

An employee at Sunglass Hut told deputies that a tattooed white male wearing a camouflage jacket shoplifted a pair of glasses from the business at about 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The man, 29-year-old Travis Andreu Geiger, who gave his address as 302 Chapel Road in St Augustine, reportedly told the deputy he took the sunglasses when questioned about the incident. Geiger was later charged with misdemeanor petty theft.

During a search of Geiger’s backpack incidental to the arrest, a deputy found three 6-inch knives. Geiger, who is a convicted felon with a lengthy local arrest history, was charged with possessing of a weapon.

Geiger remains in custody without bond on an outstanding failure to appear charge, while bond was set at $500 for the second-degree misdemeanor charge of petit theft and $5,000 for the second-degree felony charge of possession of a weapon by a previously convicted felon.