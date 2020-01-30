Odd Birds Bar and its adjacent restaurant Odd Birds Loft are combining and relocating to 200 Anastasia Boulevard in mid- to late-February according to Cesar Diaz, co-owner of Odd Birds Group. Historic City News learned that the last day of operations at 33 Charlotte Street will be Wednesday, February 5th.

In a report published by the Jacksonville Business Journal, steak-and-seafood concept River & Fort will replace the craft cocktail bar in downtown St. Augustine. Although managing partner Jeff McCusker declined details, he reportedly confirmed the expansion and second location for the popular Riverside eatery, River & Post.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our traditions of multi-cultural cuisine and craft cocktails to a bigger and better location,” Diaz said in a press release this week. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m really excited for the new building. This will be more of a local hangout.”

The remodeled 6,000-square-foot location, formerly the site of Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House, is larger than both existing Odd Birds concepts. The combined single location will do business as “Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen” and promises to introduce a host of new items to their Venezuelan-inspired menu, including the addition of rotisserie chicken and a new brunch menu.

Diaz said he recognizes that the move will change his current clientele, so he is planning on purchasing a bus and setting up a route to pick up patrons from downtown St. Augustine.