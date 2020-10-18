Potential risk of flooding through coming week

The City of St. Augustine Public Works Department informed local Historic City News reporters that they are geared up because of a potential risk of flooding in parts of the city this weekend and looking ahead into the coming week.

St. Augustine is forecasted to experience unusually high surf and tides, dangerous currents, and strong winds beginning Saturday, October 17, through early next week. Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the weather and avoid driving through standing water.

It is possible to report flooding incidents when they are observed through the City’s website by visiting www.CityStAug.com according to Melissa Wissel, Communications Manager. She has asked that when residents do report flooding, they include images whenever it is possible.

According to Wissel. City engineers will be able to use this information when designing flood mitigation projects. The City offices would like to become your “one stop shop“ for all City of St. Augustine information, including meeting notices, trash collection schedule changes, upcoming events, and more.