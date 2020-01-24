Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Thursday, January 23rd. The incident, Sevilla Drive, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020463, reportedly began at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and continued for about 10-minutes, until about 1:40 p.m.

“A contractor dug a pit and closed the valves to tap into a force main. One of the valves did not close all the way,” Cubbedge said in his initial report. “A vacuum truck was on site, but approximately 500 gallons reached a ditch and stormwater pond. 500 gallons were recovered.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.80019516048323, Long: -81.30799461919973

“The pipe was repaired, the area cleaned, sanitized and warning signs posted at the pond. Water quality monitoring has begun at the pond as well,” Cubbedge concluded. “The pond was not discharging, and no surface waters were impacted.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sevilla Drive” and the reporting agency is Anastasia Island Waste Water Treatment Facility, 860 W 16th St, St. Augustine, FL 32086.