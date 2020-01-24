Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 at the CSX railroad (1.2 miles north of U.S. 1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine overpass maintenance.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Saturday through Friday for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 over Durbin Creek

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 at Las Calinas Boulevard

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for roadway striping at the new signalized intersection.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.