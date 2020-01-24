Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:30 pm, held at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant located at 410 Anastasia Blvd, Saint Augustine. The special guest will be Flagler County School Board Member, Janet McDonald, M.Ed.

A vocal supporter of sound educational practices for beneficial physical and cognitive development, Janet McDonald has been a certified member of the Flagler County School Board – District 2, since 2014.

McDonald has spent 40 years as an educator, curriculum designer and educational consultant. In addition, she is a neurodevelopmental specialist and instructor. During the 2018-2019 school year the Flagler County school district attained their highest graduation level, a record 89%.

Janet is an advocate for the best educational practice by all means, on all levels of government. She will be outlining plans to regain local control of school curriculum, encouraging parents to become involved with their children’s education.

Questions? Q and A will follow. Please join us for a very informative evening. There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate.