School Superintendent Tim Forson is Civic Association Roundtable guest

Historic City News subscribers are invited to attend the next meeting of the St Johns County Civic Association Roundtable on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom teleconference. The Roundtable Guest Speaker this month will be St Johns County School Superintendent Tim Forson.

The Roundtable is a network of neighborhood and community associations, civic associations and committed citizens who come together for the good of the community.

“We meet monthly to hear and discuss issues with local officials and community leaders,” said Chairman Jim McLane. “We are a non-partisan organization whose members have a wide range of expertise and interests.”

Superintendent Forson, a true native of St. Johns County, was selected for his position in 2017. Noted for his proven leadership skills and over 40 years commitment to our school district, he will speak on SJCSD challenges, safety and future growth to our district schools.

Education continues to be one of the highest priorities for residents. Mr. Forson will share with us the latest thinking and planning for the upcoming school year as well as plans for the future and growth of our County’s education system.

To join the meeting by Zoom video conference:

Visit this Zoom Meeting link

Meeting ID: 559 399 9943

Password: roundtable

To join the meeting by phone only:

Dial +1 929.436.2866 (New York)

Meeting ID: 559 399 9943

Password: 9833996519

For more information, contact the Roundtable by email. Other officers of the Roundtable include Jim McLane, Chairman; Maureen Long, Secretary; and Robert Olsen, Member At Large.

Like this: Like Loading...