The St Augustine Beach Commission and the Planning and Zoning Board met for their annual joint meeting to talk about improving communication between the two boards and planning for the city’s future development. The meeting comes shortly after Historic City News reported that two PZB members, Jane West and Elise Sloane, resigned from the board last month.

St Augustine Beach Mayor Margaret England said the meeting was planned before the resignations. PZB members told the Commission that sometimes their minutes don’t give a good idea of the context behind the board’s decisions. In their resignation letter, West and Sloane wrote that the Embassy Suites addition was one example of city staff “ignoring” planning board’s recommendation.

“Quite simply, the staff presentations fail to convey the factors considered by our board and often communicate to you a position that runs in stark contradiction to our board’s vote,” the letter says.

PZB member Kevin Kincaid said the board did not discuss the issues West and Sloane were having, and they still have not received copies of the resignation letter.

“As far as the resignations, that was not a board matter. It wasn’t something that was shared,” Kincaid said.

Both boards decided they would have a liaison from the PZB communicate with the Commission more regularly, and they decided to have more joint meetings in the future. Commissioners told board members that they have a right to ask any information of city staff and to reach out to the commission if they have issues.