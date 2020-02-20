Rainer Pereira Da Silva, managing partner of Hangar One Restaurant Concepts, LLC., reported to Historic City News the scheduled grand opening of Hangar One Bistro Airport Eatery & Bar, the latest addition at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

After a major remodeling of the space, located on the second floor of the airport, Hangar One replaces the former Fly By Cafe. The new upgraded restaurant, founded 10/19/2019, will feature direct views of the St. Augustine Airport runways from the patios.

The Grand Opening of the exciting industrial-style restaurant and bar is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. dinner service on Saturday evening, February 29, 2020. Set your GPS for 4900 US 1 North, Saint Augustine, Florida 32095.

Pereira Da Silva told local reporters that the menu will feature fresh farm-to-table products, mostly Florida grown and raised. Offered will be domestic and international foods paired with international and domestic wines, beers and the finest cocktails served in a vibrant atmosphere.

A sneak-peek of the menu finds contemporary and global selections such as lobster and scallop tacos, Brazilian stroganoff and a wagyu beef burger.