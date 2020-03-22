In a recent update from the Florida Department of Health, Historic City News in St Augustine learned that there are seven cases of COVID-19 being monitored in St Johns County. This information is taken from GIS mapping included in that report. It is updated twice each day, these results were compiled on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 5:29 p.m.

Adults age 60-years-old and older, and those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, are more likely to develop serious illness.

As of Saturday, March 21, 2020, there are seven cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) being monitored in St Johns County. Of those cases, 6-cases are Florida residents and 1-case is a non-resident. Four cases are male patients and three cases are female patients.

The report confirms that there have been 48 emergency admissions and 25 hospitalizations. There are no patient deaths reported in St Johns County, according to the report.

Three cases are patients who have travel-related infection. The majority is reported as non-travel related. The average age of patients under investigation is 50 years old. There are 59 men and 104 women.

Testing data for St Johns County includes the seven positive results, plus 132-negative results. There are currently 25 cases under surveillance pending the results of their investigation. Those patients are in self-imposed quarantine.

Always refer to that Department for the most up-to-date information available publicly on their website.

734 | St Johns | 64 | Female | No | No | FL | resident | 03/14/20

735 | St Johns | 49 | Male | Yes | Europe Hungary | No | FL | resident | 03/16/20

736 | St Johns | 53 | Female | Yes | CO | Yes | FL | resident | 03/18/20

737 | St Johns | 47 | Male | No | FL | resident | 03/20/20

738 | St Johns | 47 | Female | No | FL | resident | 03/20/20

739 | St Johns | 38 | Female | Yes | MN | No | FL | resident | 03/20/20

740 | St Johns | 68 | Male | No | No | FL | resident | 03/20/20

741 | St Johns | 49 | Male | Unknown | FL | resident | 03/21/20

742 | St Johns | 63 | Male | Yes | NY | No | Non-FL | resident | 03/12/20