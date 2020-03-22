Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road A1A South

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Matanzas Bridge to the Flagler County line for shoulder repairs.

State Road 13 at Hallows Cove

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch/swale work.

State Road 16 near Wards Creek Elementary School

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6600 State Road 16 for drive pipe replacements.

SR-16 from Lewis Speedway to Collins Avenue(437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

SR-207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures weekdays for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

State Road 207 at Sunrise Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for power pole installation and other miscellaneous work by FPL.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks St to Cross Ridge Dr (436023-1, 439355-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and daytime lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work related to road construction and resurfacing.

US-1 from SR-206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for resurfacing.