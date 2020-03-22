The SJC Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Citizens Information Hotline is now active between 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m., 7-days-a-week. Residents can call 904.824.5550 for information regarding facility closures, program cancellations, and current St Johns County COVID-19 guidelines.

The state COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 by calling toll-free 1-(866)-779-6121 or by e-mail to COVID-19@flhealth.gov Follow the Florida Health Department on Twitter.

Call before you go

Call your health care provider or County Health Department if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and returned from international travel or a cruise in the last 14 days.

Wash for 20 seconds

Wash hands often with soap and water – 20 seconds or longer (or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid touching your face

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces.

Practice social distancing

If you are around other people, keep 6 feet between you when possible. Avoid hugs, handshakes, large gatherings and close quarters.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus and avoid exposing other people.