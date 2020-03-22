At about 8:00 p.m. last night, Historic City News was informed by Florida Highway Patrol Troop G that a hit-and-run crash occurred on Old Moultrie Road in St Johns County. According to Trooper Brandon Elder, the unknown driver fled the scene; last seen traveling northbound on Old Moultrie Road.

Two pedestrians, one being in a motorized scooter, were traveling on the right side of the roadway on Old Moultrie Road. On investigation, Trooper Brandon determined that the pedestrians were being followed by a maroon sedan headed north.

The crash victims, 33-year-old Anna Crow of St Augustine, who was operating the scooter, and 18-year-old Blake Riley of St Augustine, who was on foot, were injured when the driver of the maroon vehicle struck both pedestrians and left the scene without stopping.

Crow received serious injuries and required transportation to the trauma center at Orange Park Medical Center. Emergency medical personnel treated Riley at the scene for minor injuries. Riley was transported by St Johns Fire Rescue to Flagler Hospital for further treatment.

No description of the driver, or any further detail about the hit-and-run vehicle, was available this morning. If anyone has any information about this crash, you are asked to please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.