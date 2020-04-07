During tomorrow’s special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of St. Johns County, Florida, Historic City News subscribers will want to consider alternatives to physically attending.

Physical documentation may be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners, located at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084, or by e-mail to sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us

The meeting will be televised live beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The live stream and later, on-demand video, will be available on the Internet at http://www.sjcfl.us/GTV/watchgtv.aspx

You may attend this meeting by calling 904.209.1265.

You can view the meeting on Cable Channel 3, Government TV

It is requested that written or physical documentation be provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting, if possible.

The Board may also consider and act on any other business that may lawfully come before it during the special meeting and the regular business meeting scheduled immediately following.