Historic City News readers are invited to attend the Wednesday, February 19th City of St Augustine Commission “Workshop on Sustainability” being held at 2:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street in St Augustine.

The agenda will be presented by Environmental Program Coordinator Glabra Skipp, Solid Waste Supervisor Rick Stevens, Recycling Coordinator Olivia Smith, Streets & Grounds Manager Mark Hartley, Public Works Director Reuben Franklin, P.E., and Utilities Director Todd Grant.

The workshop presentation will include a review of the June 2019 Compost Survey and the March 2019 final Sustainability Plan.

Interested citizens who are unable to attend the meeting in person, may be able to watch the workshop as it is streamed live at http://CityStAugTV.com