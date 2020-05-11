St Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Brandon Patty reported to Historic City News that tomorrow, Monday, May 11th, St Johns County residents will resume the option to obtain a marriage license and passport services from his office by appointment only. The resumption of marriage license issuance and passport application processing are the first steps in a phased reopening of the clerk’s office.

Beginning Monday, May 11, the public will be admitted by appointment only through the north entrance of the St Johns County Courthouse at 4010 Lewis Speedway in St Augustine. All persons entering the courthouse must practice social distancing.

“Our office has been closely tracking the pandemic while fulfilling our essential court and county functions,” said Patty. “We believe our state and county has us in a place where resuming limited face-to-face services by appointment only will give us the ability to minimize customer wait time, reduce the public’s interaction with each other and ensure social distancing for those we value most, our staff and the people of St Johns County.”

Appointments for marriage licenses and simple marriage ceremonies conducted at the front counter will be scheduled on weekdays between 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Admittance will be for the two individuals applying for the license and/or ceremony only; no family members, friends or guests may be admitted into the building at this time. Payment must be in the form of a credit card or check, as cash cannot be accepted at this time. Call (904) 819-3632 to schedule an appointment.

Passport appointments may be scheduled between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. weekdays for the individual applying only; no friends, family members, or guests may be admitted at this time. Money order or personal check payable to the U.S. Department of State will be required for processing fees. Acceptance fees must be paid by credit card or check, as cash cannot be accepted at this time. Passport applicants are encouraged to call (904) 819-3632 to schedule an appointment and to verify which application to complete prior to coming to the clerk’s office.

The U.S. Department of State’s website advises passport applicants to expect significant delays of several months in the processing of their application.