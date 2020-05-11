Hunter S. Conrad, St Johns County Administrator, made the announcement Friday that many local fishermen, beachcombers, and surfers have been anxiously waiting for weeks — tomorrow, beginning Monday, May 11, 2020, public beaches in our county are being returned to the use of members of the public. We paid for them, they are ours, and we support the beach lifestyle — because it is our lifestyle.

Resuming on-beach driving and parking is the final stage of the county’s incremental phased plan to safely provide full access to the beach for residents and visitors. The plan is being implemented by County Administration in coordination with the Florida Department of Health, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St Augustine Beach Police Department, and St Johns County Emergency Management.

“We are happy to announce the reopening of our beaches to vehicular access beginning Monday. Our hope is that our residents will truly use this opportunity to enjoy their beaches while continuing to maintain safe social distances,” Hunter S. Conrad, St Johns County Administrator, told local Historic City News reporters. “Our community has risen to the occasion of exercising personal responsibility throughout this event and we remain confident they will continue to do so.”

All standard on-beach driving tolls will apply, and all annual passes purchased prior to the on-beach driving restrictions will be honored for the remainder of the season. Access at all beach ramps where sand conditions permit vehicular access will reopen.

The Board of County Commissioners extended all 2020 annual on-beach driving passes through the 2021 beach season. Beginning Monday, May 11, annual beach passes may be purchased from all access ramp toll booths.

The Governor’s Executive Order, continued adherence to the CDC social distancing guidelines of no more than 10 persons in a group, and maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between parties, is recommended.