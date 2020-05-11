Essential transportation workers honored for their contribution with free lunch

Last week, Historic City News was informed that the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Trucking Association, and the Florida Highway Patrol, partnered to provide free lunches to recognize the commitment and work of professional commercial motor vehicle drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic

These essential workers received complimentary meals sponsored by the Florida Trucking Association, Chick-fil-A, Publix Super Markets, and Walmart Transportation. During the event, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Trucking Association, and Florida Highway Patrol distributed 500 meals to truck drivers at the Southbound I-75 Rest Area near Ocala at Mile Marker 346 in Marion County.

“FDOT is proud to support Florida’s truck drivers who have continued to work tirelessly during the fight against COVID-19,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “These individuals are on the front lines each day providing vital goods to Floridians during this unprecedented time – keeping shelves stocked, medicine delivered, and supplies directed to those most in need. Their selflessness is inspiring, and the department is committed to continuing to support their needs as they serve others.”

“We are always proud of what our member companies and their drivers do every day of the year,” said Florida Trucking Association President Ken Armstrong. “Their patriotism and pride in the profession shine brightly during this time, as all Floridians become more aware of the vital role these men and women play in our daily lives. We thank FDOT for joining us today to recognize their work.”

There are approximately 38,000 trucking companies in the state of Florida and one in 21 jobs in Florida is in the trucking industry.

“Our truck drivers are on the front line every day delivering much-needed supplies to our communities, and we greatly appreciate their dedication and professionalism,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We are privileged to partner with the Safety Management Council Executive Committee, the Florida Trucking Association, and the Florida Department of Transportation in support of our truck drivers, and it’s our honor to participate in this special recognition to them for the outstanding job they do every day.”