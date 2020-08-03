Two-weeks until Election Day, mail-in voting underway and Early Voting begins Thursday

The first 13,797 ballots in the August 18, 2020 Primary Election have already been cast, according to Vicky Oakes, Supervisor of Elections for St Johns County. Of the 200,885 qualified voters, these ballots represent those who requested and returned a mail-in ballot. Mail in voting will continue through 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

As we have for every election over the past 20-years, Historic City News will follow the daily activities of the local election process. Most partisan races will be decided on Tuesday, August 18th, non-partisan races continue to the General Election held on Tuesday, November 3rd.

“There has never been an election where I have felt more plugged-in to the Elections Office,” said Michael Gold, who is retiring as Editor in Chief after the November election. “You know the outcome of most races within a couple of hours after the polls close and with virtually none of the speculation that used to keep political reporters up late on election night.”

In-person Early Voting begins Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, from 7:00 a.m., until 7:00 p.m., each day until the last day of early voting on Saturday, August 15th.

