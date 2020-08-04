Why We Fight

Luis Miguel

St Augustine, FL

Special to Historic City News

My friends, we did not start this fight, but we intend to finish it.

Contrary to what the media would have people believe, we are not here to start trouble. We are here to stop those who want to start trouble.

Last month, Reverend Ron Rawls stood right here and threatened to burn St. Augustine to the ground.

We are here as peacekeepers. Nothing more, nothing less. There are those who claim to be on our side who shun us for doing this, who say we should be diplomatic, civil, respectful.

I answer that we have been, for far longer than most reasonable men would bear. But everything has its limit.

You cannot be diplomatic when you have Molotov cocktails thrown at you. You cannot be civil when you have sharpened PVC pipe being stabbed at you.

And if you are still worried about being respectful while your business is being set on fire, there’s definitely something wrong with you.

The “peace and love” crowd refuses to recognize we are at war. But whether they recognize it or not does not matter. It may take two to tango, but it only takes one to wage war.

Our enemy has declared war on us. We face an enemy who cannot build or create, and thus seeks only to destroy. An enemy so bereft of love, they’re driven only by hate. It’s why they want to destroy everything we love.

Everybody deserves to be proud of his or her history and culture. There is good and bad in everyone’s family tree. But I refuse to accept the idea that my southern brothers and sisters should not be allowed to honor their sacred dead.

That is why we are in this fight now. It is a fight for what matters most.

a fight of history versus revisionism

a fight of republicanism versus mob rule

a fight of civilization versus barbarism

a fight of the King of Heaven versus the Prince of this World

We fight only on the side of the one true God and his son, Jesus Christ. In His name we will go on to victory.

This article is a transcript of a short speech delivered by Luis Miguel in front of the Civil War Veterans Monument at the Plaza de la Constitucion in St. Augustine, FL on June 26, 2020.

