Veteran graves receive a live holiday wreath at Christmas

Wreaths Across America is dedicated to ensuring that headstones in all America’s National Cemeteries are adorned with a live holiday wreath at Christmas. Ceremonial wreaths will be placed by a member from each service branch: US Army, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, US Coast Guard, US Merchant Marines and Prisoner of War/Missing In Action. A Bugler will perform taps.

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at participating locations around the country, including St. Augustine National Cemetery, in honor of the service and sacrifices American soldiers have made for our freedoms.

“Due to the restrictions placed by NCA policies having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we are limited to a non-public ceremony,” MSGT Ray Quinn told local reporters this week. “A very reduced number of volunteers will place the wreaths on the headstones this year to be sure we are properly maintaining personal spacing in accordance with NCA guidelines.”

Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach is carried out by the coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,158 additional locations in all 50 United States, at sea and abroad.

Donation levels for individual wreaths start as low $15.00 per wreath. If two wreaths are purchased at $30.00 the council receives a free wreath (3 for cost of 2). Make your checks payable to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA and send to: Veterans Council of St. Johns County, P. O. Box 2117, St. Augustine, FL 32085-2117. We are a 501(c)(3) for donation purposes.

For additional information, including donation levels, please contact George Linardos (CPT-USA -Fmr) at 904-495-6111.