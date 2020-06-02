Volunteer Opportunities with St. Johns County Boards and Committees

Michael Ryan, Director of the St. Johns County Communications Division, reported to Historic City News that the Board of County Commissioners provides residents who have an interest in serving their community and participating in local government with a variety of board and committee opportunities.

The volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding a myriad of topics including planning and zoning issues, development projects, libraries, parks and recreation facilities and programs, and arts, culture, and tourism matters.

The following boards and committees are currently accepting applications:

Adjustment and Appeals Board (application deadline June 22)

Architectural Review Committee (application deadline June 22)

Cultural Resource Review Board (application deadline June 29)

North Coastal Corridor Overlay District Design Review Board (application deadline June 29)

Please visit the Boards and Commission webpage at www.sjcfl.us/Boards to view the requirements and duties of each board and committee. Then download an application, or contact the Board of County Commissioners office at 904.209.0300 or mlundquist@sjcfl.us for more information.