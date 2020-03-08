Eight days of early voting in Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary began Saturday in St. Johns County as dozens of counties across the state begin the voting process that others began earlier in the week.

St. Johns County has six early voting sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through next Saturday to serve its 196,000 registered voters.

“It’s really steady today,” St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes told local Historic City News reporters, describing the turnout on the first day of Early Voting.

Oakes said early voting is easier for most people. Not only can you go any day of the next week, but you can go to whichever site is most convenient. On Election Day (March 17), you can only vote at your assigned precinct near where you live.

“Another great thing about early voting is there is no wrong place to vote. As long you vote within your county; you can pick any of the locations and cast your ballot,” Oakes said.

In addition to voting on who should be the Republican and Democratic candidates for president, the 10,500 registered voters in St. Augustine will see two charter amendments on their ballots.

The first proposed amendment has to do with the length of terms of civil service board members, extending them from one to three years. The other amendment has to do specifically with appointed or elected officials; requiring them to live in the city for one year before they are eligible to run or be appointed to the city commission. Further, they have to continue to live in the City of St. Augustine throughout the duration of their term.

There’s also a drop box for vote-by-mail ballots outside the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Visit votesjc.com for a list of locations and hours of operation for Early Voting.