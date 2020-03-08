Historic City News editor Michael Gold was seen by witnesses in the early morning hours today, Sunday March 8, 2020 at about 5:00 a.m. According to his wife, he was going to meet friends at an early morning church service; however, sadly, he would not make it.

Because Gold did not spring his alarm clock forward one hour this Sunday, he was already one hour late which means that the church service he was planning to attend was already over by the time he and his friends arrived.

The City of St. Augustine Fire Department would like to remind residents to use this opportunity to check and test their smoke alarms, as well as to confirm that you have a fire escape plan in place. More information and a video is available on the department’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/citystaugfire

Although Mr. Gold was late, you don’t have to be. Before going out today, be sure you have set your clocks ahead in the bedrooms, kitchen and on appliances, on your car’s dashboard, and on your wristwatch. Double check technology like your cell phones and computers to be sure that they automatically advanced.

The St. Johns River Water Management District says that increased irrigation from one day a week to two is allowed during Daylight savings time. Residences with odd-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Thursday and Sunday. Non-residential properties may water on Tuesday and Friday.

Irrigation should be done only as needed and not between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm and never more than one hour per zone.

These restrictions apply to private wells and pumps, ground or surface water and water from public and private utilities. A guide can be found at sjrwmd.com/wateringrestrictions