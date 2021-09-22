Airport Authority completes 11th year off local tax rolls

On Monday, September 20, 2021, the St Johns County Airport Authority again voted not to assess ad valorem taxes during its Final Budget Hearing held at the Airport Conference Center.

Following the adoption of another “zero millage” resolution, the Authority adopted a final balanced budget of $9,336,875 for the upcoming 2021- 22 Fiscal Year.

“This year marks the 11th year that the Airport Authority has operated without assessing ad valorem taxes,” Bruce Maguire, Chairman of the St Johns County Airport Authority, told local Historic City News reporters. “Economic development is a priority for the Authority, and the Airport’s strong fiscal management supports continued economic growth in St Johns County and the City of St Augustine.”

Historic City News learned from a Florida Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study that the total economic impact from the Northeast Florida Regional Airport is estimated to exceed $1.4 billion in the region. The study was updated in 2019 by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Capital projects are being planned that will improve the infrastructure at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport. Those projects are funded through grants awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and Florida Department of Transportation’s State Aviation Work Program.

“The Airport is continuously seeking to leverage limited local resources by bringing additional state and federal funding back to our community,” said the airport’s Executive Director, Ed Wuellner.

Since first achieving this “zero millage” milestone in Fiscal Year 2010-11, Wuellner says the support of the FAA and FDOT, as well as Congressman John Rutherford, Senator Rick Scott, and Senator Marco Rubio has been appreciated. All of the stakeholders have recognized the airport as a vital community and economic asset.

The members of the St Johns County Airport Authority are elected by the citizens of St Johns County and serve without remuneration. The Airport Authority is chartered by the Florida Legislature for the purpose of operating and developing the Northeast Florida Regional Airport on behalf of the citizens of St Johns County.