First Friday Art Walk on October 1st

The Art Galleries of St. Augustine has invited Historic City News subscribers to browse the latest art exhibits, enjoy refreshments, and live entertainment while they explore the galleries and talented artists that are proud to call St Augustine home during First Friday Art Walk; being held on Friday, October 1st, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For easy mobility downtown from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., patrons and visitors can enjoy the complimentary Old Town Trolley shuttle service. Shuttles can be boarded at any of the following stops: in front of Butterfield Garage and ArtBox, the Lightner Museum, Aviles Street, as well as in front of Bold Art Gallery near Hypolita Street.

Each gallery has its own style, and they are located in and around the downtown area and over the Bridge of Lions on Anastasia Island and St. Augustine Beach. Visit artgalleriesofstaugustine.com for a complete list of galleries and map.

If riding the trolley, please follow any of their COVID-19 guidelines. To use this service, shuttle stickers may be picked up at any participating AGOSA gallery.

In Midtown check out the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum’s exhibition, “Mirages” featuring art by Elizabeth Atterbury, Strauss Bourque-LaFrance, and Katy Cowan. The Bold Art Gallery will have refreshments during the art walk as they display their original acrylics, oils, and poetry paintings.

On your way to the Historic District, grab a coffee at Sweetwater Coffee Bar & Gallery and check out paintings by Sloane and Hannah Keats or have a beer at Ancient City Brewing and enjoy the work on their walls by local artists.

In the Historic District, Aviles Gallery will host their October Art Walk Giveaway at 8:00 p.m., so be sure to visit there and put your name in the drawing to win an original photograph by Hookey Hamilton. Make your way through P.A.St.A. Gallery, Georgia Nick Gallery, and the Charlotte Street co-op with artists Claire Kendrick and Worley Faver. The Cutter & Cutter Gallery is featuring new pastel art as well.

The St. Augustine Art Association will open their Fall Members Show with awards presented at 7:00 p.m. Also on display at the Art Association is the Tactile Show featuring artists from the Deaf and Blind Association.

If you’re on the island, check out High Tide Gallery who will be featuring artist Renata Holder’s Koi Bowls, and enjoy the sunset and featured artist Laura Boilini over at the Beach Art Studio.

Art Galleries of St Augustine is a non-profit artistic association of artists and art galleries in the area. The latest map of all member galleries, with parking zones, can be downloaded from our website.