All Hallows’ Eve Charity Bash a howling success

Special to Historic City News

The Krewe of the 13’s First Annual All Hallows’ Eve Charity Bash was the Halloween event of the season, according to members who attended the event.

Held Saturday, October 30th, at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, more than 220 zombies, goblins, and creatures of every sort danced to the music of Soul Fire, enjoyed refreshments provided by Carrabba’s, and generally had a howling good time.

“We were overwhelmed with the response from the community for our 1st Annual All Hallow’s Eve Charity Bash,” said Tom Sackmaster, event chairman. “More than eighty businesses and individuals donated money or products and services to help us with our fundraiser. We had over 220 people attend the event, with some coming in from as far away as Destin and Miami.”

Mary and Cleon Frandsen won Best Overall Costume and were presented a cash award of $500.00, which they generously returned to Krewe’s fundraising efforts. The cash prize was donated by Kelli and Mike Meacham, owners of Ann O’Malleys Deli & Pub in St. Augustine. Most Original and Scariest Costume awards were also presented.

“The costumes were outstanding,” continued Sackmaster. “The band kept the dance floor packed the entire evening. I think everyone had a great time and we raised more than $20,000 – money that will directly help families in our community who have a dire need of financial assistance. We’re excited about how well things went and we’re already working to make it even better next year!”

The Krewe of the 13, Inc. is a 501c3 registered public charity. As a group of fun-loving pirates, our mission is to help needy families of the local community.