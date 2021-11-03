Commissioner Smith resigns to serve as Florida Farm Bureau president

During the regular Tuesday meeting of the St Johns County Commission, District 2 Commissioner Jeb S Smith formally announced his resignation to serve as president of the Florida Farm Bureau: the state’s largest agricultural organization with more than 136,000 members. The Farm Bureau represents farm owners who produce all 300 of the state’s agricultural commodities.

Commissioner Smith, a longtime friend to Historic City News who received two endorsements from our Editorial Review Board, is a fifth-generation cattle, hay, and sod farmer. His family has farmed the land in St Johns County for more than one-hundred years. He currently serves as pastor of God’s Way Baptist Church in Hastings, which he founded in 2005.

“It’s been a great honor and a privilege to serve the people of St Johns County these past seven years, and it’s been a pleasure to serve with the members of this board, past and present” Smith said during Tuesday’s public meeting. “May God bless St Johns County and its residents.”

Smith began his Farm Bureau career as a local volunteer leader and has received the Florida Farm Bureau Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award and Discussion Meet Award. He has also served on American Farm Bureau’s advisory committees.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as your president. This position will be pursued and fulfilled with prayer, fervor, and enthusiasm,” Smith told the Farm Bureau board. “I appreciate your support and I am humbled to assist you and our beloved industry.”

Delegates at the 2021 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting elected Smith to a two-year term as president of the organization. Smith has served on the state board continuously since 2012 and currently serves on the Putnam-St Johns County Farm Bureau board of directors. Smith’s farm will be recognized as a Century Pioneer Family Farm in March of 2022.

A lifelong resident and business owner, Smith is serving his second term as the St Johns County Commissioner for District 2. Smith was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2014 then re-elected in 2018. His district contains a substantial portion of rural St Johns County and includes Hastings, Elkton, West Augustine, Flagler Estates, and Rivertown. The remainder of Commissioner Smith’s term will be filled by an appointee of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Smith also serves on the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch Board of Directors. He has served on multiple local boards including, the Hastings Drainage District, the Farm Service Agency, St Johns County Overall Extension Advisory Committee, and the 4-H Association Board of Directors. Jeb and his wife, Wendy, have been married for more than 27 years. They have four grown children: Jared (m. Kamryn), Cady, Jeremy, and Cayla.