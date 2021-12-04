Christmas Parade and Saturday traffic interruptions

Historic City News subscribers are cautioned that there will be inadvertent traffic delays in downtown St Augustine throughout the day Saturday.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. this morning and continuing through 11:30 a.m., we welcome the return of the St Augustine Christmas Parade. Later this evening, the city celebrates Colonial Night Watch which will impact downtown drivers as well.

St Augustine Christmas Parade

• Parade route: From the Mission Nombre de Dios, south on San Marco Ave., S. Castillo Dr./Avenida Menendez; west on Cathedral Pl. north on Cordova St. to Orange St. where it will disband.

• Starting at 8:15am, traffic will be prohibited on San Marco Ave. south of May St., S. Castillo Dr./Avenida Menendez, Cathedral Pl. and Cordova St. north of King St.

Colonial Night Watch

• 7:00pm – 8:00pm

• Parade route (walking): From Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, the procession moves to the City Gate, then south on St. George St. to Governor’s House.

• Traffic on Avenida Menendez in the vicinity of the Castillo de San Marcos will be halted briefly to allow the procession to cross. St. George St. adjacent to Governor’s House will be closed as will Cathedral Place as needed to accommodate the procession and pedestrians.