PAL Day offers free and discounted admissions in St Augustine

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that in appreciation for their service, active-duty military and veterans will receive free admission to the historic downtown parking facility located at 1 Cordova Street all day on Saturday, December 4, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

PAL Day is an annual tradition in St. Augustine where local attractions offer free admission to active-duty service personnel and their families. Be sure to show your military ID to the parking attendant for free admission to the parking garage. Once the parking garage is full, it will be closed, and further admittance will not be granted.

“As part of PAL Day in St Augustine, we have lunch offered to active-duty service members, dependents and retirees. Please present your military ID and join us at the Elks Lodge from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm,” a spokesperson for the USO told local reporters.

If you present your military ID, you can receive free admission to the following local attractions, according to the announcement from the USO.

Alligator Farm

Villa Zorayda Museum

Ripley’s Believe it or not Museum

San Sebastian Winery

St Augustine Distillery

Pena Peck House

Castillo de San Marco National Monument

Fort Matanzas National Monument

When you book your ticket online with code POW21, Florida Water Tours is offering a discount.

The Annual USO PAL Day is a proud local tradition in St. Augustine, and a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation to our troops and their families.