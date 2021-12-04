FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206 and at U.S. 1 Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

State Road 13 from Swamp Oaks Trail to Greenbriar Road. Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

South Ponte Vedra Boulevard at Tides Edge Place. Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for replacement of existing FPL hardware.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The inside travel lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard are closed for construction in the median. Traffic will use the outside travels lanes, allowing one lane of traffic in both directions.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures northbound Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.