Surf Illumination this evening at St Augustine Beach

The City of St Augustine Beach invites all Historic City News readers to enjoy today’s Surf Illumination and upcoming Light UP the BEACH events. This holiday season the City has planned several fun events set against a backdrop of colorful lights all along Beach Boulevard.

Surf Illumination – December 4, 2021

4 PM – 7 PM

with the St Augustine Beach Civic Association

St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

Christmas with Cops and Claus – December 8, 2021

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Put on by the St. Augustine Beach Police Department

St. Augustine Beach Police Department

Kilo’s Presents for Pets

Collecting from December 1 – December 22, 2021.

Collecting food for local shelter animals. Toys, food, and treats are needed. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, Pet Supermarket, Vystar, Ameris Bank, and the Holiday Market on December 11 at Pier Park.

Holiday Market – December 11, 2021

3 PM – 7 PM

St. Augustine Beach Pier Park

Light Up the NIGHT. Fireworks December 31, 2021

8:30 PM for fireworks, enjoy the Boulevard businesses all day.

Beach Boulevard from Pope Road to A-Street.