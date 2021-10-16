City designates motorcycle parking spaces for Biketoberfest

In anticipation of increased motorcycle traffic, the City of St Augustine has implemented its annual accommodation for the convenience of motorcycle enthusiasts visiting the area for Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

Although the parking spaces along Cathedral Place, between Charlotte Street and St George Street, are temporarily dedicated parking spaces for motorcycles, Historic City News readers are notified that parking fees and fines remain in place.

“Biketoberfest will bring increased motorcycle traffic to downtown through Sunday, October 17, 2021,” according to a media report provided by the City Mobility Office. “Visitors using the designated parking area will want to pay for their parking using the “ParkStAug” mobile app, available from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.”

Areas set aside for motorcycle parking will be designated with traffic cones and signs placed by the City of St. Augustine, stating that those using the space must pay to park.