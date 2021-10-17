FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206, at U.S. 1 and at the rest areas Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving. Nighttime lane closures at State Road 206, at U.S. 1 and at the rest areas Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. I-95 over Turnbull Swamp.

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance. State Road A1A at Ocean Gallery Drive South.

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL pole replacement. State Road 13 from Mill Creek to the Duval County line (441057-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work on traffic signals.

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work on traffic signals. State Road 13 just south of Remington Forest Drive.

Daytime lane closures at 2301 State Road 13 Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement.

Daytime lane closures at 2301 State Road 13 Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement. State Road 13 from Remington Forest Drive to Worthington Parkway.

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement.

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drainage pipe replacement. State Road 16 at Fortner Road.

Nighttime lane closures Saturday through Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane construction. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for median work.

Nighttime lane closures Saturday through Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane construction. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for median work. State Road 16 at Murabella Parkway.

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway widening and turn lane construction.

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway widening and turn lane construction. State Road 206 over the Matanzas River (Crescent Beach Bridge)

Nighttime lane closure Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Nighttime lane closure Monday from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for routine bridge inspection. U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The inside travel lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard are closed for construction in the median. Traffic will use the outside travels lanes, allowing one lane of traffic in both directions.

The inside travel lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 1 between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard are closed for construction in the median. Traffic will use the outside travels lanes, allowing one lane of traffic in both directions. U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work related to the resurfacing project. U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to West King Street (436168-1)

Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement. Wildwood Drive at U.S. 1 (439470-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.