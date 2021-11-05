City Fire Department chasing 4th call in 48-hours

Historic City News has learned that today’s weather already has the St Augustine Fire Department Marine Units very busy.

A boat began taking on water after it broke loose and wedged itself under the Bridge of Lions this morning. This has been the department’s 4th call in the past 48-hours.

“This Nor’easter will continue for the next few days,” cautioned Fire Chief Carlos R. Aviles. “Expect flooding downtown and heavy rains. Stay alert and stay safe.”

Marine units with the St. Augustine Fire Department were able to rescue three adults, one child, and two pets, that were on board. The boat was freed and towed to a nearby dock safely. There were no injuries.

The fire department shared video of the boat on its Facebook page.