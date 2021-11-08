FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1) Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. Nighttime lane closures at SR-206 and at US-1 Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

SR-A1A just north of Treasure Beach Road. Nighttime lane closure Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. to take roadway samples.

SR-13 at the Cunningham Creek Bridge (441057-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for work on the bridge.

SR-13 at Bartram Trail. Nighttime lane closures at 2718 SR-13 near Switzerland from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway paving.

SR-13 from Majestic Oaks Road to County Road 16A. Daytime lane closure Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

SR-16 at Murabella Parkway. Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane construction and roadway widening.

SR-16 at Wards Creek Elementary School. Nighttime lane closure Sunday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway paving.

SR-16 at South Francis Road. Nighttime lane closure Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. for construction of a residential driveway at 4570 SR-16.

SR-16 at Lewis Speedway/Seloy Drive. Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for tree trimming and clean up.

SR-206 from US-1 to Pedro Menendez High School. Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

US-1 near Nocatee Parkway. Nighttime lane closure at 11390 US-1 Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility repairs.

US-1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1) The inside travel lanes of northbound and southbound US-1 between Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard are closed for construction in the median. Traffic will use the outside travels lanes, allowing one lane of traffic in both directions.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1) Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 from SR-207 to West King Street (436168-1) Nighttime lane closures in both directions Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for concrete pavement replacement.

Wildwood Drive at US-1 (439470-1) Nighttime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.